Maryland transportation officials provide update on Key Bridge reconstruction

There will be no ferry service to shuttle passengers back and forth while the Francis Scott Key Bridge is rebuilt. Additionally, state transportation officials have ruled out the possibility of a temporary bridge, phased construction or a light rail on it once it’s completed. However, tolls will remain on the four-lane interstate roadway, according to the Maryland Department Transportation Authority (MDTA).

During a community update meeting Tuesday, the MDTA said it will rebuild to current standards.

“We are working to restore capacity and access across the Patapsco River,” said Jim Harkness, a chief engineer with MDTA. “The new bridge will be designed to meet the current standards and needs of the Port of Baltimore.”

Asked about reconstructing the bridge to future standards, Brian Wolfe, a principal engineer and MDTA’s Director of Project Development said that is a consideration. “We are working closely with the Coast Guard and the Port of Baltimore to identify the maritime needs, traffic, and we'll be considering sizes of ships and vessels in the design of the new bridge.”

Vessel collision protection is a must in the design process.

During a call with reporters Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg estimated the project's cost to fall between $1.7 and $1.9 billion. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 with a targeted completion date of October 15, 2028. The MDTA said it will offer incentives to expedite the project’s timeline.

In the interim, the agency recommends exploring commuter choices to ease congestion.

Earlier this month, the Maryland Transportation Authority released its first request for proposals to identify a firm to lead the project. Utilizing a progressive design-build model, the MDTA aims to adapt the plan according to project needs rather than adhering rigidly to a fixed design.

Wolfe added that the public will have some say in the bridge’s new features.

“Throughout the process, MDTA in cooperation with our progressive design builder will evaluate input. We welcome comments and questions and suggestions throughout the project and development,” Wolfe said.

Click here to watch the meeting.

WYPR Reporter Scott Maucione contributed to this report.