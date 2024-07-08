A disaster waiting to happen: Tracking hazmat trucks illegally using Baltimore’s tunnels

When the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River, it destroyed a central passage for transporting hazardous materials up and down the East Coast.

Soon, fears surfaced online that hazmat trucks are now using Baltimore’s underwater tunnels instead, despite state law largely prohibiting them from doing so.

From a parking lot wedged between the two tunnels, The Baltimore Banner sought answers. Over several hours, Banner journalists observed 40 tanker trucks going through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, including more than a dozen with hazmat placards typically prohibited from driving through the underpasses.

The truckers carrying hazardous materials are making a simple calculation, long-haul drivers and industry experts say: Take a 35-mile detour through the increasingly congested Interstate 695 beltway and lose money, or take the tunnels.

Meanwhile, The Banner found law enforcement has been doing little to stop them.

