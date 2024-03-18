Maryland House OK’s higher MTA tolls; Senate must still give approval

The Maryland House of Delegates early Monday afternoon approved a bill that could allow highway, tunnel and bridge tolls to rise in the state. The 91-42 vote came on Crossover Day, a key deadline in the annual session where a bill must pass at least one chamber of the General Assembly for guaranteed consideration in the other.

HB1070 allows the Maryland Transportation Authority to revise tolls to the ‘near optimal toll rate’, outlined as the rate that provides at least 95% of the maximum revenue possible. MTA toll facilities include the Fort McHenry and Baltimore Harbor Tunnels, the Key and Chesapeake Bay Bridges, and Interstate 95 in Harford County.

MTA tolls have not risen in a decade, as former Governor Larry Hogan refused any such increases during his time in office, and even lowered the toll for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Supporters of the HB1070 say that decade-long hold has left a large hole in the budget for future transportation projects, as during that time construction costs have increased and gas-tax revenues have dipped with more residents driving electric or hybrid cars. Delegate Marc Korman (D-Montgomery), the House Democratic leader, told his colleagues on the House floor Monday that even without new transportation projects, the state needs money to keep up with repairs on current ones.

“Even without the Red Line, our transportation trust fund is in trouble,” Korman said. A revived Red Line in Baltimore is one of the public transportation projects increased tolls could help pay for, as the HB1070 allows revenue to go to projects other than roads. The Senate must still approve the bill, and leaders there say they’re cool to any tax hikes, but have not explicitly ruled out toll or fee hikes. At a press conference last week, Senate President Bill Ferguson said, “When it comes to income and sales tax…I don’t think there’s much room for compromise.”