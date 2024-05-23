Councilman Eric Costello concedes District 11 victory to newcomer Zac Blanchard

It's the end of an era for Councilmember Eric Costello.

By the end of canvassing on Thursday, newcomer Zac Blanchard lead Costello in the District 11 race by 43 points.

In a statement posted to social media platform X on Thursday, Costello wrote, “It is now clear that I will not have enough votes to win re-election to the Baltimore City Council… I am exceptionally grateful to have had the opportunity to serve you for the last decade.”

Costello wrote that he called Blanchard to concede.

That district is an economic and cultural powerhouse that includes Federal Hill, the Inner Harbor, parts of downtown and Bolton Hill. Costello, who was first elected in 2014, is himself a powerhouse on the council, he currently chairs the Budget and Appropriations committee– which allows the council to make some changes to the mayor’s budget proposals– and went into the new year with half a million dollars in hand. He has at times been a vocal critic of Mayor Brandon Scott and was the first councilmember to endorse former Mayor Sheila Dixon during this most recent campaign cycle in her third bid for re-election (she lost by a landslide).

Blanchard financed his campaign with the city’s new public financing system.

Two other races remain close but look more certain.

Paris Gray, who worked in community engagement for Councilmember Kristoffer Burnett, leads by a healthy 237 votes over former state delegate Bilal Ali in District 8. Burnett decided not to run for re-election this cycle.

Labor leader Jermaine Jones is up 365 votes on incumbent Robert Stokes in District 12.

Both Gray and Jones were endorsed by Mayor Scott in their campaigns.

Ballot canvassing must be completed and certified on Friday.

Election officials estimate approximately 200 citywide ballots are remaining, meaning that Thursday’s results are looking very likely to hold.

This story will be updated.