Sheila Dixon concedes Baltimore City mayoral race to Brandon Scott

Sheila Dixon has officially accepted defeat in the Baltimore 2024 primary.

Staffers for the Scott campaign confirmed that around 10:30 on Friday morning, the former mayor called incumbent Brandon Scott to concede the race.

“His success leading our city is success for us all, so I sincerely wish him all the best in his second term,” said Dixon in a statement on Friday.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Scott on Tuesday night but Dixon told her supporters she would wait until all mail-in ballots were counted. In Baltimore, where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly ten to one, that all but guarantees Mayor Scott victory in the November General Election for his second-term.

On Thursday, election judges began counting nearly twenty-thousand ballots and Scott’s lead on Dixon grew even greater.

In her Friday statement, Dixon thanked her supporters.

“This campaign was more than about winning an election. For me, it was about restoring hope that was lost, raising expectations for what our city can be, and charting a roadmap to a brighter future,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, three Baltimore City council races remain too close to call. Election judges at the Board of Elections warehouse in Baltimore City began working their way through approximately 18,000 mail-in ballots on Thursday and they have completed just under 15,000 of those.

Ballot counting will resume next week.

This story has been updated with the correct number of mail-in ballots judges were counting on Thursday.