‘Uncommitted’ earns just under 10% of Maryland Democratic presidential primary votes

Maryland voters are contributing to a nationwide trend to vote “uncommitted” in the Democratic presidential primary to push President Joe Biden to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the state board of elections, 9.72% of voters statewide checked the “uncommitted” box. That’s over 56,000 voters. In Baltimore City, 13.86% of voters did the same — and 10.74% did so in Baltimore County.

Maryland’s results trail behind those in other states President Biden won in 2020 — with 19% of Minnesota Democrats and 13.2% of Michigan Democrats voting uncommitted this year.

Anna Evans-Goldstein, one of the organizers for the Listen to Maryland coalition — the group of state organizers who urged voters to check ‘uncommitted’ — said that lag is because Maryland is a “deep blue, very Democratic state.”

“So while the numbers in some of the swing states were greater, we're very excited by how strong a statement it sends in such a Democratic state that there are this many people that want to say to the Biden administration, ‘We're not committed to the policies that you have been acting out,’” she said.

Evans-Goldstein said these results are the largest uncommitted vote count in Maryland since the state began keeping records of the option in 1988.

“We had particularly progressive and young and multifaith voters from across the state voting uncommitted in large numbers,” she said. “And this was a vote uncommitted campaign specifically about a foreign policy issue, which is just unprecedented in the state. And so it's really, really historically significant.”

She said over 500 volunteers statewide reached over 500,000 voters to spread the word about voting uncommitted through phone-banking and canvassing.

Isabelle Malouf, 30, was one of many Listen to Maryland volunteers canvassing at polling sites at the primary on May 14. She calls herself a single-issue voter.

“Everything that's going on in Gaza is super important to me, for personal reasons and logical reasons,” she said. “It's objectively bad, and I don’t know why it’s so complicated.”

Evans-Goldstein said the coalition was formed specifically for the primary election. But the organizers that make it up will continue to advocate for a ceasefire.

“There are a number of more primaries to come; this is part of a nationwide effort,” she said. “The next vote up is Washington, DC. So we’re encouraging people to stay tuned and to get plugged in wherever possible.”