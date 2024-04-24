Coast Guard records reveal history of 'close calls' near the Key and Bay Bridges

As salvage crews work to remove debris from the Patapsco River, investigators are trying to determine why the cargo ship Dali lost power and collided with the Key Bridge last month. The collision caused the bridge’s collapse and the death of six construction workers.

Lee O. Sanderlin, enterprise reporter at The Baltimore Banner, investigated similar instances of engine failure, in a recent piece titled, “Close calls: For years, ships lost propulsion near Key Bridge with little scrutiny.”