Construction worker says friends, colleagues missing in bridge collapse
First responders are still looking for six construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed this morning.
A Singaporean cargo vessel ran into a concrete pylon after officials had electrical or propulsion issues.
Jesus Campos works for Brawner Builders and says his coworkers are the six workers currently missing.
He stood at a media staging site in Anne Arundel County as he waited for news.
"Those are my friends, my coworkers, I am sad… I could have been there like them," he said.
Campos was scheduled for the morning shift.
Brawner Builders has not yet confirmed that the missing workers were their employees.