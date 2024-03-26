Baltimore reels from collapse of iconic Key Bridge; search and rescue continues

In the early hours Tuesday morning,a cargo ship leaving the port of Baltimore crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, wrapping the ship in a tangled mass of steel, and plunging most of the bridge structure into the Patapsco River within seconds.

In audio of a police scanner recorded minutes before the crash, we hear first responders rushing to evacuate workers from the bridge and to stop incoming traffic from the north and south.

As the search and rescue continues into the evening following the crash, we hear the latest updates from WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter, who is reporting from near where the bridge once stood.

We also hear from Morgan State University Dean Oscar Barton, Jr., who runs the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering.

And Ralph Siegel of Total Traffic and Weather Network joins the show to discuss how the loss of the Key bridge will change how people get around the region for the foreseeable future.