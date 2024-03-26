© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Baltimore reels from collapse of iconic Key Bridge; search and rescue continues

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
The container ship Dali damaged after hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge early on the morning of March 26, 2024. (Baltimore City Fire Department Rescue 1 Team)
Baltimore City Fire Department Rescue 1 Team
The container ship Dali amid the wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge following the crash early Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

In the early hours Tuesday morning,a cargo ship leaving the port of Baltimore crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, wrapping the ship in a tangled mass of steel, and plunging most of the bridge structure into the Patapsco River within seconds.

In audio of a police scanner recorded minutes before the crash, we hear first responders rushing to evacuate workers from the bridge and to stop incoming traffic from the north and south.

As the search and rescue continues into the evening following the crash, we hear the latest updates from WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter, who is reporting from near where the bridge once stood.

We also hear from Morgan State University Dean Oscar Barton, Jr., who runs the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering.

And Ralph Siegel of Total Traffic and Weather Network joins the show to discuss how the loss of the Key bridge will change how people get around the region for the foreseeable future.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayFrancis Scott Key bridge collapsePort of Baltimore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes