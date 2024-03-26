Live Updates: The Francis Scott Key bridge collapses after a ship crashed into it

The crew of the Dali container ship alerted authorities that it was losing power, officials said in an update late Tuesday morning.

“We're thankful that between the Mayday and the collapse that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic, so more cars were not up on the bridge,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters, adding that the intervention saved lives.

It was “shocking and heartbreaking” to learn the Key Bridge had collapsed, the governor said.

Moore also said no structural problems had been reported in the span: “In fact, the bridge was actually fully up to code.”

As bad as the catastrophe was, it could have been even worse — if the ship had hit the bridge at morning rush hour, for instance.

“Roughly about 35,000 people a day” use the bridge, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

There have been reports that vehicles fell into the water when the bridge gave way — and it's possible that those belonged to the eight-person construction crew.

When Wiedefeld was asked if searchers think any people might be in a vehicle in the water, he replied, "No, we do not believe so."

