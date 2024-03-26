LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: The Francis Scott Key bridge collapses after a ship crashed into it
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after a 948-foot container ship, the Dali, crashed into it, sending cars and people into the water in what authorities are calling a "developing mass casualty event."
Ship’s Mayday signal allowed officials to stop many vehicles before the collapse
The crew of the Dali container ship alerted authorities that it was losing power, officials said in an update late Tuesday morning.
“We're thankful that between the Mayday and the collapse that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic, so more cars were not up on the bridge,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters, adding that the intervention saved lives.
It was “shocking and heartbreaking” to learn the Key Bridge had collapsed, the governor said.
Moore also said no structural problems had been reported in the span: “In fact, the bridge was actually fully up to code.”
As bad as the catastrophe was, it could have been even worse — if the ship had hit the bridge at morning rush hour, for instance.
“Roughly about 35,000 people a day” use the bridge, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said.
There have been reports that vehicles fell into the water when the bridge gave way — and it's possible that those belonged to the eight-person construction crew.
When Wiedefeld was asked if searchers think any people might be in a vehicle in the water, he replied, "No, we do not believe so."
Authorities are still searching for six people, likely all construction workers
Authorities said at a mid-morning briefing that search and rescue operations remain underway, with six people still unaccounted for.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said an eight-person construction crew had been working on the bridge, but stressed that there were no structural issues and that they were "basically repairing potholes."
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also said at the briefing that the bridge was "fully up to code."
As of around 10 a.m. ET, the number of people rescued remains at two, one of whom is hospitalized.
"Response teams are doing everything in our power to rescue and recover the victims of this collapse literally as we speak," Moore said.
Authorities did not provide a timeline but stressed that their sole priority is search and rescue at the moment and that state and federal agencies are working together to get resources where they're needed.
U.S. Sen Chris Van Hollen, D-M.D., spoke about how the federal government is supporting the state, from the Coast Guard to the Army Corps of Engineers.
William J. DelBagno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said the FBI is contributing crisis response resources, victims services and underwater search evidence recovery teams. He said the agency will provide resources as long as necessary and help take the investigation "to its logical conclusion."
He also emphasized that "there is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident."
Officials are asking the public to be patient as more information becomes available and to keep those affected in their thoughts.
The Key Bridge has a rich and patriotic history
The Key Bridge isn't just a vital transportation route. It also has a special historical significance.
The structure itself was built between 1972 and 1977, opening to the public on March 23 of that year.
But its history goes much deeper than that, according to the state. Scholars believe it stood within 100 yards of the site where its namesake, Francis Scott Key, witnessed the failed British bombardment of Fort McHenry in September 1814.
The bombardment was a key turning point in the War of 1812, forcing the British to abandon the land assault on the crucial port city of Baltimore. The two sides reached a peace agreement later that year.
In short: British warships fired thousands of exploding mortar shells, cannonballs and rockets at the fort for more than a full day, but inflicted only minor damage because it was so heavily fortified. The Americans raised their garrison flag the next morning.
Key, an American lawyer, watched the battle from the British warship he had boarded to negotiate the release of a detained American civilian. The awe he felt at seeing the flag rise the next morning inspired him to write "Defense of Fort McHenry," which was renamed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and became the U.S. national anthem in 1931.
A team of construction workers was on the bridge
Search and rescue teams were working early Tuesday to find anyone who was on the Francis Scott Key Bridge — and that includes a crew of construction workers who were working on the structure, says Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J Wiedefeld.
“They were basically doing some concrete deck repair,” Wiedefeld said.
When asked how large the work team was, the transportation head said that on such projects, “other workers show up sometimes. So that’s what we’re investigating.”
It’s too early to know precisely how many people in total were on the bridge when its central steel structure gave way, Wiedefeld said.
The water is approximately 50 feet deep in the area beneath the bridge, he said. Wiedefeld also said that officials have set up a facility where family members who believe they’ve lost a loved one in the bridge collapse can come for information and counseling.
Sun rises to show bridge wreckage is strewn across the river
Images from the scene Tuesday morning along the interstate’s path on land show segments of the bridge leading up from the highway and jutting into the open sky. A central portion of the bridge was snapped off at the points on either side where steel support beams once spanned the waterway.
Aerial photos show those beams are now part of a tangle of metal stretching across the water — and heaped onto the container ship’s prow.
Baltimore's mayor says the focus should be on the people, not the bridge
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the bridge collapse an "unthinkable tragedy," comparing it to something out of an action movie.
At Tuesday morning's press conference, he urged people to pray for everyone impacted, from the people "we have to try to find and save" to family members and first responders.
"We're going to continue to work in partnership with every part of government to do everything that we can to get us to the other side of this tragedy," he said.
When asked about plans for rebuilding the Key Bridge, Scott said that's not the priority right now.
"There will be time to discuss the bridge and how to get the bridge back up," he said. "But right now there are people in the water, and that's the only thing we should be worried about."
Authorities are in touch with the ship and investigating a possible fuel spill
Authorities also spoke at the briefing about the Dali, the ship responsible for the collision and collapse.
Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said search and rescue crews must examine the ship's deck but need to complete a damage assessment before they can board.
He said the ship's crew remains on board and has been communicating with authorities via the Coast Guard. The rescue operation has not interacted directly with the pilot, he added.
It is not known whether any crew members are among those in the water.
Authorities from multiple agencies are also working to determine whether there is an active fuel spill from the vessel, now that the sun is up. Wallace said there have been reported diesel odors, but no confirmation yet.
While the exact details of the collision remain unclear, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at the briefing that law enforcement's early investigations show "absolutely no indication this was done on purpose."
A search and rescue mission is underway for 'upwards of seven individuals'
Maryland authorities said at a Tuesday morning briefing that a search-and-rescue mission is underway and will remain active for "some time" once the sun comes up.
Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said authorities believe they are looking for "upwards of several individuals," but stressed that the incident involves a "very large footprint" and information is subject to change.
He said state and local law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the scene to search the surface of the Patapsco River, as well as the deck of the ship and underwater.
"Over the next eight to 12 hours you can expect to continue to see our air and maritime assets functioning out on the water and in the air above," he said.
That effort involves various types of sonar, unmanned aerial vehicles and — throughout the night — infrared technology.
Wallace said that sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water, but did not specify how many. It is unclear how many cars were on the bridge when it collapsed shortly before 2 a.m.
A container ship hit a Baltimore bridge, sending parts and people into the water
A part of a Baltimore bridge serving as both an essential highway artery and a hub for shipping along the East Coast collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into it, sending people into the water.
The collision spurred a large search-and-rescue operation, and it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. However, Kevin Cartwright, the Baltimore City Fire Department's director of communications, told NPR that seven people had fallen into the river and were being searched for. He called the collision and collapse a "developing mass casualty event," The Associated Press reported.
Emergency personnel have been dispatched to the scene, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott added.
The ship that collided with the bridge was the Dali, a 948-foot container ship, U.S. Coast Guard public information officer Matthew West told NPR. The Singapore-flagged ship left Baltimore at 1 a.m. and was heading to Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to MarineTraffic, a marine data platform.
Traffic was closed in both lanes after the collision and before the collapse, the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.
The bridge is part of I-695, an arterial of Interstate 95, a major route running north-south along the Eastern seaboard of the U.S.
The 1.6-mile long bridge, named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," opened in 1977 and is located about 45 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.