What we know about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

A large search-and-rescue operation is underway after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into a support pier.

The bridge, which links serves an important artery for the region, and is part of Interstate 695 which serves north-south traffic along the I-95 corridor.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush joins us to discuss the latest developments.

We also speak to Dr. Mehdi Shokouhian, a Morgan State Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, about the monitoring and maintenance of Maryland's transportation infrastructure.

John Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive, joins us to discuss the ramifications of the collapsed bridge, which spans from Dundalk across to Baltimore County.

And then we talk to Dr. Vittoria DeLucia, a psychiatrist with Sheppard Pratt, about how to cope with traumatic events and manage the fears that may result.

