© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Updates: The Francis Scott Key bridge collapses after a ship crashed into it
Programs
Midday

What we know about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The collapsed portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge can be seen following the cargo ship Dali's collision on the morning of March 26, 2024.
Jim Howard, WYPR
The collapsed portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge can be seen following the container ship Dali's collision on the morning of March 26, 2024.

A large search-and-rescue operation is underway after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into a support pier.

The bridge, which links serves an important artery for the region, and is part of Interstate 695 which serves north-south traffic along the I-95 corridor.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush joins us to discuss the latest developments.

We also speak to Dr. Mehdi Shokouhian, a Morgan State Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, about the monitoring and maintenance of Maryland's transportation infrastructure.

John Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive, joins us to discuss the ramifications of the collapsed bridge, which spans from Dundalk across to Baltimore County.

And then we talk to Dr. Vittoria DeLucia, a psychiatrist with Sheppard Pratt, about how to cope with traumatic events and manage the fears that may result.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

 Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayFrancis Scott Key bridge collapseTransportationPort of Baltimore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes