Olszewski fundraising targets Klacik in possible fall MD-2 congressional contest

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, when asked recently about possibly battling conservative radio talk show host Kim Klacik for Maryland’s second congressional seat in the fall general election, said that would give voters a stark contrast.

Olszewski added, “I’m focused on winning the primary right now.”

But Olszewski is already using a possible Klacik matchup to attract donors.

“Far right Republican Kimberly Klacik raised more than $8 million dollars in her 2020 campaign, and we can’t take anything for granted,” said a fundraising text from ActBlue, a Democratic political action committee.

It continued, “We know that hardline GOP mega-donors are going to pour millions of dollars into this race. Democrat Johnny O needs your help to fight back and keep the seat blue in November.”

Klacik did not return a request for comment.

According to Asa Leventhal, campaign manager for the Olszewski for Congress campaign, ActBlue offers the service of dealing with credit card contributions. Leventhal said the message is from the Olszewski campaign.

“Whether it’s protecting choice, defending our democracy, or restoring transparency and accountability in our government, it's crucial that voters know how much is at stake this election cycle and the stark contrast between the candidates,” Leventhal said in a text.

John Dedie, political science professor at the Community College of Baltimore County, said Olszewski needs to be concentrating on a possible fall matchup with Klacik because she is a high profile person.

Dedie said, “Johnny may be saying right now ‘I’m focused on the primary but his fundraising is strictly focused on the general.’”

Dedie said Klacik will be able to get nationwide air time on conservative outlets like Fox News.

“She’ll raise some money from a bunch of people all over the country,” Dedie said.

In 2020, Klacik ran unsuccessfully for Maryland’s seventh congressional district seat, receiving only 28% of the vote.

The seventh, which is comprised mostly of Baltimore City, is far more Democratic than the second, which includes most of Baltimore and Carroll Counties and a small portion of the city. A Democratic candidate will be favored to win the second in November.

Both Olszewski and Klacik have to win their parties’ primaries first before any possible fall face off.

There are several candidates running in the Democratic primary besides Olszewski, including Del. Harry Bhandari.

“I’ve won my seat in Annapolis twice, in hard-fought elections, where I’ve decidedly come out as a winner,” Bhandari said in a statement.

Klacik’s competitors in the GOP primary are Baltimore County businessman John Thormann and Dave Wallace, who is a businessman in Carroll County.