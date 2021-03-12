Kimberly Klacik

-
Congressman Kweisi Mfume coasted to victory in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District last night in one of the higher profile Congressional races in the…
-
Democrat Kweisi Mfume won Tuesday's election to carry out the rest of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress, clinching a seat he held over a decade…
-
Voters in Maryland’s Seventh Congressional District headed to the polls Tuesday to choose someone to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep.…
-
On Tuesday, the state of Maryland will do something it’s never done before: conduct an election almost completely by mail. Ballots for the 7th…