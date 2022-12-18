What Is Olszweski’s Political Future?

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will not pledge to complete his second four year term, which he won in a landslide election last month.

The Dundalk Democrat’s future looks promising, with nearly $1.7 million in his campaign coffers.

Olszewski swept into his second four year term last month with 64% of the vote, handily defeating Republican Pat McDonough, a former delegate.

Political observers have raised the possibility that Olszewski may not complete his second term, and run instead for Maryland’s 2nd district congressional seat if the Democratic incumbent, Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger chooses not to run for reelection in 2024.

Ruppersberger, who is 76, will be sworn in for his tenth term in January.

When asked if he will complete his term Olszewski said, “I’m committed to doing this job and so I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to all that’s ahead of us.”

When pressed to give a yes or no answer to whether he will stay for four more years, Olszewski said, “It’s my intention to serve out my term.”

Jaime Lennon, Ruppersberger’s communications director, said it’s too early to talk about 2024.

“He (Ruppersberger) literally just got elected to serve another two years,” Lennon wrote in an email. “He’s focused on that for now.”

Sophia Silbergeld, a political consultant with the public relations firm Adeo Advocacy, said it would make sense for Olszewski to at least be looking at the 2nd congressional district.

Silbergeld said, “He’s young, he’s term limited. He would be by far the toughest candidate, the strongest candidate in that race right away, especially given his margins in the most recent election and his name recognition.”

John Dedie, a professor of political science at the Community College of Baltimore County agreed, adding he’s hearing rumblings Ruppersberger may not run again.

Dedie said, “From a couple of people I know a little bit in “Dutch world,” they have kind of implied he’s not going to do it.”

Dedie questioned whether Ruppersberger will enjoy being in the House of Representatives once it’s under the control of Republicans in January.

“They’re going to be spending time investigating everything (President) Biden has ever done and his family members have ever done and that can kind of wear on you,” Dedie said.

The 2nd congressional district is considered a safe Democratic seat. It includes most of Baltimore County as well as a portion of Carroll County. Ruppersberger handily won last month’s race against Republican Nicolee Ambrose with more than 59% of the vote.

Olszewski is clearly politically ambitious.

He served in the House of Delegates for eight years before losing a race for State Senate in 2014. Four years later he completed a political comeback by winning the race for county executive.

Olszewski seriously considered running for governor this year but decided instead to seek a second term as county executive. If he serves out his four year term, in all likelihood the 2026 governor’s race will not be an option for him because fellow Democrat Wes Moore will be seeking a second term.

“The thing I learned is that anywhere you are in life, if you start looking too far ahead of yourself, you’re not doing the job in front of you very well,” Olszewski said. “I don’t take this opportunity for granted.”