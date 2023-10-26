© 2023 WYPR
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Congressman Sarbanes to step down after 2024

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes announced Thursday that he won't seek re-election in 2024 after nine terms in Congress. (Kaitlin Newman for The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes announced Thursday that he won't seek re-election in 2024 after nine terms in Congress.

U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, a Democrat currently representing suburbs stretching from Columbia to Annapolis, announced Thursday that he won’t seek re-election in 2024 after nine terms in Congress.

In a statement sent out by his office, Sarbanes said that he’s feeling drawn to exploring other types of public service that are outside of politics, such as working with nonprofits and volunteerism.

“Stepping away from Congress voluntarily — whether it’s at the eighteen-year mark as in my case or at any point — is not an easy thing,” Sarbanes said in the statement.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Congressman Sarbanes to step down after 2024

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner John SarbanesElection2024 Election
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood
