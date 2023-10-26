U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, a Democrat currently representing suburbs stretching from Columbia to Annapolis, announced Thursday that he won’t seek re-election in 2024 after nine terms in Congress.

In a statement sent out by his office, Sarbanes said that he’s feeling drawn to exploring other types of public service that are outside of politics, such as working with nonprofits and volunteerism.

“Stepping away from Congress voluntarily — whether it’s at the eighteen-year mark as in my case or at any point — is not an easy thing,” Sarbanes said in the statement.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Congressman Sarbanes to step down after 2024

