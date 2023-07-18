Baltimore squeegee worker murder trial begins; here are 3 highlights from day 1

Over 100 jurors filled room 203 at the Clarence J. Mitchell Courthouse Monday, where trial began for a teen accused of murder for gunning down Timothy Reynolds — who confronted the teens with a bat — in downtown Baltimore, last summer. We are not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

Below are three highlights that happened during the long-awaited day:



Protestors

The day began with a group of protestors chanting across the street from the courthouse. The group who call themselves the Peoples Power Assembly, (PPA) passed out flyers, held up signs and shouted over a loudspeaker in support of the teen. "We feel it's in the wrong court," said Rev. Annie Chambers, from PPA. "He should be tried in juvenile court."