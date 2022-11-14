© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Squeegee teen may plead guilty to manslaughter in Baltimore bat wielding motorist case

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published November 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
Baltimore City Squeegee
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
A teenager who squeegeed vehicle windshields for money is accused of fatally shooting a bat wielding motorist after an altercation in downtown Baltimore City.

The teenager facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of a motorist in downtown Baltimore is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to his attorney Warren Brown, The Baltimore Sun reports. The teen is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Hampden resident Timothy Reynolds in July. Reynolds wielded a bat in a confrontation at the busy downtown intersection of Conway and Light streets before being shot several times. Attorneys for the teenager previously claimed self-defense.

The 15-year-old teen, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident, would be tried as a juvenile rather than an adult under the proposed deal with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office.

Reynolds’ family complained on Monday that they were not notified of a plea deal until recently and wants to see the youth tried as an adult for murder. His widow, Shannon Reynolds said she was “blindsided” by the plea deal and wanted Mosby to recuse herself from the case.

The family is being represented in the criminal case for free by attorney Thiru Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general for Maryland that lost the primary election race against Ivan Bates and Mosby in July.

Vignarajah said the typical juvenile sentence for manslaughter of 9 months in custody was a “joke” during a press conference on Monday.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge is expected to decide on Thursday whether to accept the city prosecutor’s plea deal.

“The juvenile system’s offerings may not be all that great, but they’re better than what the adult system has to offer,” Brown told The Baltimore Sun. “It wasn’t a diabolical scheme to kill someone.”

Tags
WYPR News WYPR NewsThiru VignarajahMarilyn MosbySqueegee boysCrimeBaltimore City
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
Related Content
Load More