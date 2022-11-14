Squeegee teen may plead guilty to manslaughter in Baltimore bat wielding motorist case

The teenager facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of a motorist in downtown Baltimore is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to his attorney Warren Brown, The Baltimore Sun reports. The teen is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Hampden resident Timothy Reynolds in July. Reynolds wielded a bat in a confrontation at the busy downtown intersection of Conway and Light streets before being shot several times. Attorneys for the teenager previously claimed self-defense.

The 15-year-old teen, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident, would be tried as a juvenile rather than an adult under the proposed deal with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office.

Reynolds’ family complained on Monday that they were not notified of a plea deal until recently and wants to see the youth tried as an adult for murder. His widow, Shannon Reynolds said she was “blindsided” by the plea deal and wanted Mosby to recuse herself from the case.

The family is being represented in the criminal case for free by attorney Thiru Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general for Maryland that lost the primary election race against Ivan Bates and Mosby in July.

Vignarajah said the typical juvenile sentence for manslaughter of 9 months in custody was a “joke” during a press conference on Monday.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge is expected to decide on Thursday whether to accept the city prosecutor’s plea deal.

“The juvenile system’s offerings may not be all that great, but they’re better than what the adult system has to offer,” Brown told The Baltimore Sun. “It wasn’t a diabolical scheme to kill someone.”