Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’

Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins a new initiative to curb panhandling at its busiest vehicular intersections. This includes individuals who approach vehicles offering to squeegee windshields in exchange for money.

That means that no one is allowed to panhandle or offer squeegee services around the following intersections as of January 2023:



Wabash Avenue and Northern Parkway.

Mount Royal Avenue, North Avenue/ I-83.

Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road.

President Street, Jones Falls Expressway and I-83.

Martin Luther King Boulevard and I-395.

Conway Street, Light Street and I-395.

Courtesy of Baltimore City / A map of the no squeegee zones.

Baltimore City police department officers are expected to issue two warnings to anyone who violates the order. Then officers are supposed to offer a referral to individuals for social services. After the first two warnings, anyone violating the new rules – which includes motorists – will get a citation from police.

This crackdown has been months in the making over a longstanding problem that has divided many residents who may travel through the city or reside inside its limits.

The Squeegee Collaborative has been leading the change . The moniker is for a cohort of city officials, nonprofit organization leaders and business executives who have been meeting and listening to concerns with squeegee workers in collaboration to find solutions over the past several months.

On Jan. 6, the squeegee collaborative, led by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott on the city’s efforts, hosted a kick-off event. The event showcased pathways for individuals that are now on street corners washing windshields for cash to find alternative jobs, information about education opportunities and mental health resources.

During the event, Mayor Scott took the microphone for a message to the community.

“When you're talking about an issue like this, the things that all of us go through in the city of Baltimore, this is why we're here,” Scott told the crowd. “This is why last July, I pulled this collaborative together because just like you, I grew up on the streets.”

Mayor Scott is a native of Baltimore City and served on city council before winning the mayoral election in November 2020.

Concerns about youth washing windshields heightened after last summer's deadly confrontation between a driver who carried a bat and a 14-year-old squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore City. The teen now faces a murder charge and will be tried as an adult in a homicide case after the driver was shot and killed.

For one former squeegee worker who is now 18 years old, said he was inspired to attend the recent job fair because of the looming deadline where new rules would be enacted.

Marquise, who declined to provide his full last name for fear of difficulty in the job market because of the stigma attached to squeegee workers, said he wants to try something new.

“It was helping me keep money in my pockets but I gotta try something new. I'm getting too old for it,” he said. “I got to really start looking for a job now.”

Members of the squeegee collaborative say connections like these help the city’s marginalized youth go from hustling to earning a living.

For example, Will Johnson, a librarian for the Baltimore City Enoch Pratt Free Library, attended the event.

Johnson said he wants youth to know that the Light Street branch library which sits downtown near intersections where squeegee workers used to congregate is open, has social workers, legal aid resources and is open to the public free of charge.

“We have a career online high school, where youth or adults who didn’t complete high school could get their Diploma and or GED,” Johnson said. “It is for free as well.”

Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, who is part of the collaborative, offered his support but told squeegee workers they need to be held accountable.

“It is our job to help you and protect you from making bad decisions,” said Harrison.

For 19-year-old Khyrie Harrell, he hopes his peers heed the warning from police. Harrell is part of the collaborative’s squeegee leadership team which helps those on the streets hustling transition into traditional careers, whether vocational or jobs which require more education.

“I like my job better. I don’t gonna worry about people harassing me, or the police harassing me,” Harrell said. “I ain't gonna worry ‘bout none of that. Go to work. Go home.”

However, some in the community are skeptical about this kind of outreach. But members of the collaborative say job and resource fairs are just the beginning of an ongoing dialogue to find solutions.

For former squeegee worker Marquise, the resources make a difference because he understands that washing windshields is not a lifelong career path.

“Stay up yo, that squeegee stuff ain't gonna be for long you feel me? Go out here and look for some things,” he said. “[There are] some better options, that's all I can say.”