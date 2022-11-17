Squeegee teen homicide case to stay in adult court, Baltimore judge rules

The 15-year-old teenager facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of a motorist Timothy Reynolds after an altercation in a downtown intersection this summer will be tried as an adult, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ruled on Thursday The Baltimore Banner reports .

The teen’s attorney tried to get the case knocked down to juvenile court since the defendant was 14-years old at the time of the incident. The plea deal proposed by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office was a firm offer, Mosby said this week.

"While the actions of this juvenile are wholly unacceptable and inexcusable, we stand firm in our ultimate recommendation to the judge that this case be held in the juvenile court system,” Mosby said in a previous statement.

Thiru Vignarajah, a lawyer for the Reynolds family, pushed for the case to remain in adult court. The defendant’s attorney Warren Brown previously told The Baltimore Sun that he was expected to plead guilty to manslaughter if the individual was tried in juvenile court.

In July, Reynolds wielded a bat in a confrontation at the busy downtown intersection of Conway and Light streets before being shot several times, according to video of the encounter obtained by The Baltimore Banner. Attorneys for the teenager previously claimed self-defense.

The teen is being held without bail in the Youth Detention Center.