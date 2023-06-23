‘Carey Boyz’ face over 800 years of jail total according to Baltimore authorities

Prosecutors in Baltimore say eight members of a drug ring known as the “Carey Boyz” face hundreds of years behind bars following a five month investigation.

City leaders — including State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates, Mayor Brandon Scott, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Executive Director Shantay Jackson — announced the arrests and indictments at a press conference Friday.

Authorities say they began investigating the Carey Boyz in January. During that time, the Baltimore Police Department seized two firearms, approximately 1,145 vials of cocaine and approximately 1,505 gel capsules of fentanyl/fentanyl mixture.

Police also conducted 11 search warrants, with four of those searches in vehicles.

Although the group primarily operated out of the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, police say the searches included homes located in Cockeysville, Windsor Mill and Elkridge, where they found the following:



Seven firearms

Approximately 488 grams (½ kilo) of suspected cocaine

Approximately 890 vials of suspected cocaine

Approximately 3,712 grams of suspected marijuana

Over $200,000 in various denominations

Mayor Scott said that while the city will continue the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, or GVRS, those who harm others must be held accountable.

“Engaging in social networks committed to shooting others or any other criminal behavior that endangers the lives of fellow Baltimoreans will not be tolerated and there will be consequences,” warned Scott.

Shantay Jackson, director of MONSE, agreed.

Jackson, who leaves her post at the end of the month, stated the city will continue to utilize a public health approach to violence and offer services for those who want to change their lives.

But she said the Carey Boyz made a different choice.

“They have actively made the decision to perpetuate harm and trauma,” said Jackson. “There is no joy in sending Black men to prison. And this group self-selected for enforcement attention because of their continued involvement in violence. Removing them from our streets is an important step in helping Baltimore realize its potential and getting residents back their right to live without fear.”

The eight, presumed innocent until proven guilty, are:

