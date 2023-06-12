An Annapolis man has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in the mass shooting at an Annapolis home on Sunday night that left three people dead and three wounded.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, is charged with three-counts of second-degree murder and related offenses, according to online court records. Smith lives on Paddington Place, the street where the shooting occurred, and is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place, and found six people with gunshot wounds, three dead. At a briefing on Monday afternoon, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson identified the three deceased victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis, and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Severn.

The three injured victims are in stable condition and expected to survive, Jackson said.

Jackson said police have not yet identified a motive, but said they had recovered two weapons — a semi-automatic handgun and a long gun. He could not immediately release makes and models, and could not yet say who fired the first shots.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Jackson said, specifically noting reviewing video camera footage and searching several houses in the area, which police have obtained search warrants for.

The FBI will be helping process the scene, police said Monday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal Service are also involved. Jackson said the crime scene would continue to be held for another 24 hours “in order to obtain evidence.”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Annapolis man charged in mass shooting at home that left 3 dead, 3 wounded

