‘We now have a place to call home’ says leader of Roca, non-profit interrupting cycle of violence in Baltimore

A nationally-recognized nonprofit working to quell violence in urban centers has a new home in Baltimore.

Staff, donors and local officials celebrated the open house of the 15,000-square-foot- safe space Wednesday. It will serve young men at risk for gun violence.

Roca’s CEO, Molly Baldwin, says the two story tower located in Mount Vernon is more than an office building.

“To have a home really is a statement for them that they matter,” said Baldwin. “The fact that it's located here in the center of the city speaks volumes to them and also is a symbol of what's possible for young people.”

Since 2018, Roca has helped 445 young men change their lives. Those who are between ages 16-24 will complete GED coursework, engage in cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and convene before heading to various work sites.

For Quante Jones, attending Roca has given him a sense of purpose. He testified about the organization’s impact.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Quante Jones said he got involved after Roca pursued him for 10 months.

“If it wasn't for Roca being so consistent, I wouldn't be here today,” said Jones. “I probably wouldn't even be alive. CBT helped me with self control and patience and just having critical thinking. So if something was to happen, before I would just react, now it's like, think before I react.”

In 2022 alone, 95% of participants— who stayed with the program for two years— were not incarcerated for new charges. According to the organization’s data, four years of Roca costs 83% less than four years in a Maryland prison.

Earl Linehan, a private donor, said the organization’s data convinced him to help fund the recently acquired property.

“Roca is attacking the greatest challenge our city has,” said Linehan. “And as investors, we like the return we're getting. Everybody likes to have their own place and we wanted to see a permanent place for Roca in Baltimore.”

The organization is also funded through various government agencies. During the legislative session, the General Assembly doled out $1 million to expand Roca into Baltimore County.

The Department of Justice equity fund has also allocated money to Roca.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said his department has granted money to Roca through its Equity Fund.

U.S Attorney, Erek Barron, said his department is working closely with the non-profit.

“Just yesterday, we had four volunteers, including myself, working with Roca at Lexington market,” said Barron “We are collaborating with community partners like Roca to uplift efforts to reduce crime, especially gun crime perpetrated by or against young people by focusing on intervention and prevention as opposed to just law enforcement and prosecution.”

Wambui Kamau/WYPR / Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said over 700 officers are learning about adolescent brain development through Roca Rewire.

The Baltimore Police Department has also partnered with Roca for Rewire, a class teaching 730 officers on the force about the brain development of young people.

Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, also in attendance, said he would continue standing by Roca.

”I wish every chief in America, every law enforcement agency in this country could have a Roca,” said Harrison. “ It's not just enough to go out and enforce and we are doing that. It has to be coupled with making sure we do everything we can to change the thinking and the decision making processes of those who are affected by crime or who affect crime.”

Mayor Brandon Scott echoed those sentiments.

“The city government will support Roca because we are all stakeholders in this work,” said Scott. “We can't do it alone. But we would be foolish not to go to the folks who have a proven track record for improving and saving lives.”

Leaders at the non profit say that while Roca is not a cure-all, they will continue reaching out relentlessly to young people impacted by trauma.

“An immediate response for these young people is necessary," said Kurt Palermo, executive vice president for Roca. "It’s critical. The reality is some of these young people’s lives are in jeopardy and if we don’t act fast, they might be the next homicide victim.”

To date, there are three other Roca sites in New England and Connecticut.