A ROCA jobs project for city youth, with the L&J Waste Recycling firm

Tom's next guest is Baltimore businessman Lenzie Johnson. He's the Chief Operating Officer at L&J Waste and Recycling, a local company that hires young people from the Roca program.

Roca is a non-profit violence interruption program that's focused on helping young African American men, young mothers, and Central American youth who are fleeing violence, to cope with the trauma of urban violence and get their lives on track.

Lenzie Johnson joins Tom on Zoom from his office in West Baltimore…

Lenzie Johnson's LJW company logo. (courtesy LJW)

You are welcome to join us as well…call us at: 410.662.8780. email to: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.