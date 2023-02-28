MONSE Director Shantay Jackson, on curbing violent crime in the city

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Shantay Jackson, the Director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE). Director Jackson is in charge of implementing the Mayor’s plan to reduce violence in Baltimore City.

Recent changes to the city's Safe Streets Baltimore violence interruption program are aligning it with several non-profit trauma care and health service organizations to expand the scope, reach and consistency of the program. (image credit MONSE)

At the heart of that plan is the GVRS, or Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a pilot of which was begun last year in the Western District. MONSE has announced that it will be expanded to include other areas of the city soon.

Director Shantay Jackson joins us on Zoom from her office in City Hall.

