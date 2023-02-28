MONSE Director Shantay Jackson, on curbing violent crime in the city
Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Shantay Jackson, the Director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE). Director Jackson is in charge of implementing the Mayor’s plan to reduce violence in Baltimore City.
At the heart of that plan is the GVRS, or Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a pilot of which was begun last year in the Western District. MONSE has announced that it will be expanded to include other areas of the city soon.
Director Shantay Jackson joins us on Zoom from her office in City Hall.
