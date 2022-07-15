© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

A DOJ investigation into the Maryland State Police

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
The DOJ has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police over allegations of racial discrimination in its hiring and promotion policies An arrest made this week in a homicide involving a motorist and a squeegee worker in Baltimore…The attorney for the 15 year old says it was in self-defense. The widows of two Baltimore firefighters gave emotional testimony at a city council public hearing on what to do with the city’s abandoned dwellings. An audit of Maryland’s Social Services agency finds kids in foster care are not getting all the care they need. We’ll have all those stories plus…Midges! What they do and why they are hurting some eastern Baltimore County businesses.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
