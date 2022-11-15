Squeegee Collaborative: New city efforts to address an old concern

Yesterday, the Baltimore Banner reported that the teenager currently charged as an adult with first degree murder in the killing of Timothy Reynolds would be offered a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter, and have his case transferred to juvenile court. A judge must approve the deal. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Mr. Reynolds was wielding a bat during an interaction with some squeegee workers in July near the Inner Harbor, which ended with his murder.

Following that tragic incident, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott convened a group of business leaders, city officials, health care workers and young people who squeegee to develop recommendations as to how to move those who squeegee off city streets and into alternatives.

The group is called the Squeegee Collaborative, and they have released an action plan that Tom discusses today with two of the co-chairs of the Collaborative.

Joe Jones is the founder and CEO of the Center for Urban Families…

John Brothers is the President of the T Rowe Price Foundation…

They join Tom in Studio A.

The Collaborative's recommendations, like many that have been suggested in the past, are designed to create alternative opportunities for squeegee workers.

A little later in the program, we hear from Donte Johnson, the general manager of the Revival Hotel, recently rated by Fodor’s as one of the 21 best hotels in the United States. Johnson, as part of his "squeegee diversion program," has hired several squeegee workers to offer them training in the hospitality industry.

Donte Johnson joins us on Zoom.

FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR SQUEEGEE WORKERS: (L-R) Joe Jones, Jr., CEO, Center for Urban Families; John Brothers, pres., T Rowe Price Foundation; Donte Johnson, General Manager, Revival Hotel. (courtesy photos)

