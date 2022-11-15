© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Squeegee Collaborative: New city efforts to address an old concern

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
SqueegeeKid_NathanielSilas_10.24.2019_scaled_AP-JulioCortez.png
Nathaniel Silas squeegees the windshield of a truck stopped at a red light in Baltimore, in this Oct. 24, 2019 photo. City officials estimate that more than 100 squeegee kids regularly work at intersections citywide, dashing into the street as traffic lights turn red to clean windshields in exchange for cash from drivers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Yesterday, the Baltimore Banner reported that the teenager currently charged as an adult with first degree murder in the killing of Timothy Reynolds would be offered a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter, and have his case transferred to juvenile court. A judge must approve the deal. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Mr. Reynolds was wielding a bat during an interaction with some squeegee workers in July near the Inner Harbor, which ended with his murder.

Following that tragic incident, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott convened a group of business leaders, city officials, health care workers and young people who squeegee to develop recommendations as to how to move those who squeegee off city streets and into alternatives.

The group is called the Squeegee Collaborative, and they have released an action plan that Tom discusses today with two of the co-chairs of the Collaborative.

Joe Jones is the founder and CEO of the Center for Urban Families

John Brothers is the President of the T Rowe Price Foundation

They join Tom in Studio A.

The Collaborative's recommendations, like many that have been suggested in the past, are designed to create alternative opportunities for squeegee workers.

A little later in the program, we hear from Donte Johnson, the general manager of the Revival Hotel, recently rated by Fodor’s as one of the 21 best hotels in the United States. Johnson, as part of his "squeegee diversion program," has hired several squeegee workers to offer them training in the hospitality industry.

Donte Johnson joins us on Zoom.

Joe Jones_John Brothers_ Donte Johnson-COMBO.png
FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR SQUEEGEE WORKERS: (L-R) Joe Jones, Jr., CEO, Center for Urban Families; John Brothers, pres., T Rowe Price Foundation; Donte Johnson, General Manager, Revival Hotel. (courtesy photos)

And we’d love to hear from you. Call us: 410.662.8780. Email at [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottSqueegee boysMayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and EngagementT. Rowe Pricecenter for urban familieshotels
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak