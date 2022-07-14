© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Police charge squeegee worker with first degree murder

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published July 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
baltimore_police_car.jpg
Dominique Maria Bonessi
/
Baltimore police.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old motorist who threatened squeegee workers at a downtown intersection last week.

The boy was arrested at a home in Essex and taken to police headquarters with his father, authorities said. He is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Timothy Reynolds parked his car just before rush hour near Light and Conway Streets last week and confronted squeegee workers with an aluminum bat. Dashcam video shows Reynolds was shot several times by one of the squeegee workers.

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsSqueegee boyscrime in Baltimore
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
Related Content
Load More