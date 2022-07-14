Police charge squeegee worker with first degree murder

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old motorist who threatened squeegee workers at a downtown intersection last week.

The boy was arrested at a home in Essex and taken to police headquarters with his father, authorities said. He is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Timothy Reynolds parked his car just before rush hour near Light and Conway Streets last week and confronted squeegee workers with an aluminum bat. Dashcam video shows Reynolds was shot several times by one of the squeegee workers.