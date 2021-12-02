© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Scott on the digital divide, jobs programs, the squeegee kids

Published December 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is a Democrat first elected to the office in November 2020.

Today on Midday, another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

Among the topics addressed in today's discussion (which was pre-recorded on Tuesday, November 30) are the mayor's plans for allocating $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward closing the city's digital divide and providing better Internet access, especially in currently under-served West Baltimore neighborhoods; another $30 million in ARPA funds on a COVID-recovery workforce development program; and a new job training program for the city's "squeegee kids."

Mayor Brandon Scott joined us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

Midday with the Mayor, American Rescue Plan funding, job training, Homicides, Squeegee boys
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
