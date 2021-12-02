Mayor Scott on the digital divide, jobs programs, the squeegee kids
Today on Midday, another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.
Among the topics addressed in today's discussion (which was pre-recorded on Tuesday, November 30) are the mayor's plans for allocating $35 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward closing the city's digital divide and providing better Internet access, especially in currently under-served West Baltimore neighborhoods; another $30 million in ARPA funds on a COVID-recovery workforce development program; and a new job training program for the city's "squeegee kids."
Mayor Brandon Scott joined us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.
