A ‘three-peat’ for Julian Jones as Baltimore County Council chair

The Democrats who control the Baltimore County Council have in the past passed the chairmanship between them like a baton.

But 4th District Councilman Julian Jones will be the chair for the third straight year, despite the fact that fellow Democrat Izzy Patoka, who represents the 2nd district, is entering his fifth year on the council and has never served as chairman.

The vote Tuesday night was 7-0, with the three Republicans joining the four Democrats, including Patoka, in voting for Jones..

Both Patoka and Jones wanted the chairmanship. The Democrats agreed Jones will serve this year and Patoka will take over the reins in 2024.

“That’s the plan today as we sit here, yes,” Jones said. “I guess you could call it a compromise. At the end of the day it’s the will of the council members.”

“I think it will work out well,” Patoka said.

Both councilmen have expressed an interest in being county executive. Johnny Olszewski is term limited so will not be able to run for reelection in 2026.

Jones Tuesday night thanked the council members for appointing him chairman for a third consecutive year.

“I don’t take your support lightly,” Jones said. “It’s very important to me.”