Baltimore County not likely to count mail-in ballots early, but not why you might think

Baltimore County election officials plan to wait to count mail-in ballots despite getting the legal green light to do so before Election Day. County Elections Director Ruie Lavoie said the court rulings which cleared the way to begin counting mail-in ballots as early as Oct. 1 were too late in the process. October is already booked with things to be done, such as training election judges and picking up supplies.

“We’re kind of in the tenth hour,” Lavoie said on Tuesday about the Nov. 8 Election Day.

It’s possible the county will be able to count some mail-in ballots the weekend before election day, but otherwise it will begin on November 10, Lavoie said.

“We will work diligently and efficiently so we’re able to certify on time on November 18,” she said.

The county has received more than 81,000 requests for mail-in ballots. There are about 607,000 eligible voters across Baltimore County.

Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, lost a legal battle to force election officials to wait until after Election Day to count mail-in ballots. Despite losing the legal appeal, he asked for voluntary action to delay counting anyway on social media.

But that’s not why Baltimore County is waiting to process mail-in ballots.

“We can’t factor that in,” Lavoie said. “We have to make our decisions based on the law, regulation and the best interest of our voters.”

Meanwhile, Baltimore County still needs 800 election judges to run the polls during early voting and on Election Day.

“We need Democratic and Republican judges to serve in various polling places throughout Baltimore County,” Lavoie said. “It’s a good way to make money right before the holiday and also fulfill your civic duty.”