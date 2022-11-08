© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News
WYPR-NPR-2022-Election-Logo-REC-Cobrand-FullColor.png
Election 2022
Election coverage from WYPR and NPR

Watch the midterm election results in Maryland, governor's race and beyond roll in

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST
MH gov candidates Moore Cox
1 of 24  — MH gov candidates Moore Cox
Democrat Wes Moore will face Republican Dan Cox in November's general election for governor.
Credit: Candidate campaign Facebook pages
Election 2022 Maryland Governor
2 of 24  — Election 2022 Maryland Governor
Dan Cox, right, Republican gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, and his wife, Valerie Cox, left, cast their votes along with a man, center, at Sabillasville Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Maryland.
Julio Cortez/AP
Election 2022 Maryland
3 of 24  — Election 2022 Maryland
Jacob Lewis, 3, bottom right, waits at a privacy booth as his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, top right, fills out his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Maryland.
Julio Cortez/AP
Election 2022 Maryland Governor
4 of 24  — Election 2022 Maryland Governor
Dan Cox, Republican gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, walks to scan his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Maryland.
Julio Cortez/AP
Election 2022 Maryland
5 of 24  — Election 2022 Maryland
Supporters hold signs near a Maryland flag during a campaign event for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Julio Cortez/AP
Election 2022 Maryland
6 of 24  — Election 2022 Maryland
A supporter holds a sign near a Maryland flag during a campaign event for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Julio Cortez/AP
Governor's Race-Maryland
7 of 24  — Governor's Race-Maryland
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pauses for a photograph with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden prior to a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Bryan Woolston/AP
Governor's Race-Maryland
8 of 24  — Governor's Race-Maryland
Maryland democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bowie, Maryland, Monday, Nov 7, 2022.
Bryan Woolston/AP
IMG_9221.jpg
9 of 24  — IMG_9221.jpg
Maryland Republicans rallied at Roscoe Bartlett's farm stumping for Del. Neil Parrott who is running to represent Maryland's 6th congressional District.
Scott Maucione
IMG_9216.jpg
10 of 24  — IMG_9216.jpg
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, stumped for Maryland Del. Neil Parrott, who is running to represent Maryland's 6th congressional District at Roscoe Bartlett's farm.
Scott Maucione
BallotDropBox.png
11 of 24  — BallotDropBox.png
A ballot drop box sits outside Baltimore's Digital Harbor High School.
Rachel Baye
Ballot.JPG
12 of 24  — Ballot.JPG
Maryland mail-in ballots.
Kristen Mosbrucker
EarlyVotingCenter.jpeg
13 of 24  — EarlyVotingCenter.jpeg
Political campaign signs outside an early voting center in Baltimore County.
John Lee
voter1.jpeg
14 of 24  — voter1.jpeg
A voter drops off a mail-in ballot in Baltimore County.
John Lee
voter11.jpeg
15 of 24  — voter11.jpeg
Political campaign signs outside an early voting center in Baltimore County.
John Lee
voter12.jpeg
16 of 24  — voter12.jpeg
A political campaign sign sits in Baltimore County near a polling location.
John Lee
voter2.jpeg
17 of 24  — voter2.jpeg
Maryland's 2nd Congressional District Republican Nicolee Ambrose.
John Lee
voter3.jpeg
18 of 24  — voter3.jpeg
A Baltimore metro area mail-in ballot drop box.
Danyell Irby
voter4.jpeg
19 of 24  — voter4.jpeg
Baltimore County political campaign signs.
John Lee
voter5.jpeg
20 of 24  — voter5.jpeg
Baltimore County political campaign signs on a truck.
John Lee
voter6.jpeg
21 of 24  — voter6.jpeg
A political campaign sign for the Democratic ticket in Maryland.
John Lee
voter7.jpeg
22 of 24  — voter7.jpeg
A Republican political campaign sign in Baltimore County.
John Lee
voter8.jpeg
23 of 24  — voter8.jpeg
Baltimore County political campaign signs.
John Lee
voter10.jpeg
24 of 24  — voter10.jpeg
An early voting location in Baltimore County.
John Lee

Local election officials are expected to begin tabulating results tonight after the polls close at 8 p.m. Some jurisdictions may already be able to report to the state board of elections the majority of votes cast, including mail-in ballots, because officials started canvassing ballots in October. Same day registration and voting is permitted in Maryland.

Other municipalities, the largest of which is Anne Arundel County, won’t begin counting its 41,918 mail-in ballots until Nov. 10.

As of Nov. 7, more than 781,200 votes have been cast across Maryland which includes more than 399,300 mail-in ballots received by local boards of election and 381,900 ballots from in-person early voting.

There are 4.1 million eligible active voters on the rolls, of which, 2.2 million are Democrats, 992,188 are Republicans, 826,676 are unaffiliated and 69,315 are third party voters.

During the 2018 midterm general election in Maryland, 2.3 million people voted out of 3.9 million eligible voters.

Loading...

Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
