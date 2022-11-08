Watch the midterm election results in Maryland, governor's race and beyond roll in

Local election officials are expected to begin tabulating results tonight after the polls close at 8 p.m. Some jurisdictions may already be able to report to the state board of elections the majority of votes cast, including mail-in ballots, because officials started canvassing ballots in October. Same day registration and voting is permitted in Maryland.

Other municipalities, the largest of which is Anne Arundel County, won’t begin counting its 41,918 mail-in ballots until Nov. 10.

As of Nov. 7, more than 781,200 votes have been cast across Maryland which includes more than 399,300 mail-in ballots received by local boards of election and 381,900 ballots from in-person early voting.

There are 4.1 million eligible active voters on the rolls, of which, 2.2 million are Democrats, 992,188 are Republicans, 826,676 are unaffiliated and 69,315 are third party voters.

During the 2018 midterm general election in Maryland, 2.3 million people voted out of 3.9 million eligible voters.