General Election Guide for Maryland

Top issues

A September public opinion poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner found that the top three issues for Maryland voters were the economy , crime and public school education .

Republicans were more likely to be pessimistic about the current economic situation in Maryland, with 58% having a mostly negative view compared to roughly one-third of Democrats with the same response.

About 61% of Democrats said the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a right to an abortion motivated them to vote in this election.

By comparison, about 17% of Republicans said the same.

About 35% of likely voters said Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is “far or extreme right,” whereas 13% said Wes Moore is “far or extreme left,” according to the poll.

Maryland voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults at least 21 years old. About 59% of likely voters said they would vote in favor of that ballot measure, according to the poll.

Voting in Maryland

Online voting registration closed on Oct. 18, but same-day registration is still available at early voting locations and on Election Day which is Nov. 8.

Registered voters can search for polling locations, voting districts, view a sample ballot and see the status of mail-in or provisional ballots here .

Mail-in ballots can be requested until Nov. 1 and must be either postmarked by Election Day or dropped off in person at one of the hundreds of drop boxes statewide.

The following jurisdictions are expected to begin counting mail-in ballots before Election Day: Allegany, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Calvert, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s, Washington.

The following counties won’t begin processing mail-in ballots until Nov. 10, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections: Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester.

Early voting begins Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and locations can be found here .

Statewide ballot measures

Question 1 Changes the name of the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.

Question 2 Requires state legislature candidates to live in the district they want to represent for at least six months before the election.

Question 3 Would limit the right to jury trials in civil lawsuits to those with at least $25,000 in question. The state constitution currently allows jury trials when the amount at issue exceeds $15,000.

Question 4 Would allow recreational marijuana use by adults at least 21 years old. If this measure passes, the state would be able to tax the sale of marijuana.

Question 5 Would repeal a requirement that Howard County voters choose Orphans’ Court judges. Instead, the Howard County Circuit Court judges would serve as Orphans’ Court judges.

Statewide races

Governor

Democrat Wes Moore for Governor

Professional background: U.S. Army veteran, former CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, Baltimore City book author

Democrat Aruna Miller for Lt. Governor

Professional background: Civil engineer and former state delegate who represented part of Montgomery County. Miller worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation for more than two decades.

Republican Dan Cox for Governor

Professional background: Attorney, freshman state delegate for Frederick County

Republican Gordana Schifanelli for Lt. Governor

Professional background: Law professor at the Annapolis Naval Academy and attorney

Libertarian David Lashar for Governor

Professional background: Corporate IT consultant and former chief information officer for the Maryland Department of Health

Libertarian Christina Logansmith for Lt. Governor

Professional background: Co-owner of a commercial cleaning business for the U.S. Navy

Green Party Nancy Wallace for Governor

Professional background: Data coordinator for ecological restoration projects for the Department of Commerce, former Sierra Club Washington director

Green Party Pat Elder for Lt. Governor

Professional background: Real estate title agent, developer and former teacher

Working Class Party David Harding for Governor

Professional background: Former steel and shipyard worker and computer operator for the Maryland Department of Health

Working Class Party Cathy White for Lt. Governor

Professional background: Former photofinishing factory worker

Attorney General

Democrat Anthony Brown for Attorney General

Professional background: U.S. Rep. for the 4th District of Maryland as a Democra t. Attorney and served as Lt. Governor from 2007 to 2015. Before that, he served in the House of Delegates, representing part of Prince George’s County from 1999 to 2007.

Republican Michael Peroutka for Attorney General

Professional background: F ormer Anne Arundel County Council member . He ran for president in 2004 as the Constitution Party candidate. He’s a former member of the League of South, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Comptroller

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is stepping down from his role as the state’s chief financial officer after more than a decade. Franchot ran for the Democratic nomination for governor unsuccessfully.

Democrat Brooke Lierman for Comptroller

Professional background: She is a civil rights attorney who has served as a state Delegate for Baltimore City since 2015.

Republican Barry Glassman for Comptroller

Professional background: He is wrapping up his second term as Harford county executive, a role he’s had since 2014.

U.S. Senate

Democrat U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Professional background: An attorney and U.S. Senator for Maryland.

Republican Chris Chaffee

Professional background: Small business owner in the construction industry.

U.S. Congress

Maryland’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Congressman Andy Harris for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Doctor and 6 term Congressman

Democrat Heather Mizeur for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Former state delegate, farmer and nonprofit CEO

Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Nicolee Ambrose for U.S. Congress

Professional background: President of a charity serving families who have lost a child to violence.

Democrat C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney and former prosecutor and former Baltimore County council person and county executive.

Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat John Sarbanes for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney who worked for the Maryland State Department of Education before becoming the congressman for the 3rd District.

Republican Yuripzy Morgan for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney and talk radio show host.

Maryland’s 4th Congressional District

Republican Jeff Warner for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Church pastor.

Democrat Glenn Ivey for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney who served two terms as Prince George’s County State’s attorney from 2003 to 2011, and was the chairman of the Maryland Public Service Commission from 1998 to 2000.

Maryland’s 5th Congressional District

Democrat Steny Hoyer for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney, former legislative staffer before running for political office. Current 5th District congressman.

Republican Chris Palombi for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Former U.S. Capitol Police officer and self-taught computer programmer.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District

Republican Neil Parrott for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Small business owner who has served in the House of Delegates since 2011.

Democrat David Trone for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Owns Total Wine & More, the largest private wine retailer in the country.

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District

Republican Scott Collier for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Social media influencer and advocate for awareness of traumatic brain injury as a survivor himself.

Democrat Kweisi Mfume for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Former Baltimore City Council member and former CEO of the NAACP.

Maryland’s 8th Congressional District

Republican Gregory Coll for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Rocket scientist.

Democrat Jamie Raskin for U.S. Congress

Professional background: Attorney and former state delegate. Current congressman for District 8.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Race

Democrat Johnny Olszewski for County Executive

Professional background: Former public school teacher, current Baltimore County Executive.

Republican Pat McDonough for County Executive

Professional background: Former state delegate for two decades.

Baltimore County Council

Republican Albert Nalley for District 1

Professional background: Retired business executive.

Democrat Pat Young for District 1

Professional background: State delegate and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Republican James Amos for District 2

Democrat Izzy Patoka for District 2

Professional background: Baltimore County Council person and certified planner.

Republican Wade Kach for District 3

Professional background: Baltimore County Council person, former state delegate and math teacher

Democrat Paul Henderson for District 3

Professional background: Teacher.

Republican Kim Bryant for District 4

Professional background: Owner of a title service company.

Democrat Julian Earl Jones for District 4

Professional background: Baltimore County county chair, Division Chief in the Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Republican David Marks for District 5

Professional background: Baltimore County council member, president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association and former federal legislative staffer.

Democrat Crystal Francis for District 5

Professional background: Public policy expert for the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Republican Tony Campbell for District 6

Professional background: U.S. Army veteran and political analyst

Democrat Mike P. Ertel for District 6

Professional background: Member of the Community College of Baltimore County Board of Trustees and president of the Towson Communities Alliance.

Republican Todd Crandell for District 7

Professional background: Baltimore County council person and consultant.

Democrat Justin Holliday for District 7

Professional background: Special education teacher.

State’s Attorney

Democrat Scott Shellenberger for Baltimore County’s State’s Attorney

Professional background: Baltimore County State’s Attorney General since 2006.

Republican James Haynes for Baltimore County’s State’s Attorney

Professional background: Retired attorney and a former assistant attorney general of Maryland.

Baltimore City

State’s Attorney

Ivan Bates is running unopposed for Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Sheriff

Sam Cogen is running unopposed for Baltimore City Sheriff’s office .

Baltimore City Board of Education At-Large

April Christina Curley for Baltimore City School Board

Professional background: Former teacher.

Ashley Esposito for Baltimore City School Board

Professional background: Software developer.

Salimah Jasani for Baltimore City School Board

Professional background: A design principal at a personalized education business.

Kwame Kenyatta-Bey for Baltimore City School Board

Professional background: History teacher at a Baltimore City Public High School.

Notable Baltimore City Ballot Questions

Question E Would prohibit the sale, transfer or franchising of the City’s underground conduit system for cables, wires and similar facilities.

Question F Would establish a new fund to supplement rewards for information from the public which leads to arrest and conviction of criminal suspects.

Question H Would establish a Baltimore City Police Department which would revert local control back to the city from the state of Maryland.

Question I Would change the board membership for the Inspector General’s office advisory board. It would include eleven city residents who are not elected officials, candidates for office, lobbyists and other restrictions. Seven members would be chosen at random from a pool of those nominated by city council members. Two members will be the heads of the local law schools. One member will be from a group of certified public accountants and one member will be from a group of fraud examiners. The Advisory Board will receive training.

Question K Would establish a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials , including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight years during any 12-year period.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive Race

Democrat Steuart Pittman for County Executive

Professional background: Incumbent County Executive, former farming and horse training business man who created a nonprofit for retired race horses.

Republican Jessica Haire for County Executive

Professional background: An attorney and engineer.

Notable Ballot Questions

Question B Amending the Anne Arundel County Charter to provide that no person elected or appointed to the office of County Councilmember may serve more than three full consecutive four-year terms.

Question C Changing the Anne Arundel County Charter to require that the compensation paid to each member of the County Council be paid after consideration of recommendations of the Salary Standard Commission that are approved by ordinance of the County Council.

Howard County

Notable Ballot Question