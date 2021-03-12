-
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
-
State legislators are trying to make it easier for students at Maryland colleges and universities and members of the military to vote via a bill…
-
Several jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, were not able to release results on election night. State Board of Elections officials say this was…
-
More than 427,000 Marylanders voted as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and State Board of Elections officials say the counting will be far from over Tuesday night.…
-
With COVID-19 cases rising, the Maryland State Board of Elections has released instructions on how to vote if you are in the hospital or under quarantine.…
-
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
-
Voting rights advocates are worried that the formerly incarcerated are being denied the right to vote in this election.They point to Latasha Fason, who…
-
It’s been 17 days since Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg succumbed to cancer at the age of 87. Ginsburg was a heroic figure for millions of…
-
The first of two statewide ballot questions this year could create a significant shift in power in Annapolis by allowing the General Assembly to move…
-
The long running dispute between Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and just about the rest of the known universe concerning how to conduct the November…