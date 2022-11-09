No clear winner yet in race between Democrat Trone and GOP Parrott

The race for Maryland’s 6th congressional District between the U.S. Rep. David Trone and state Del. Neil Parrott is a squeaker and the race was too close to call on Tuesday night. It’s likely votes won’t be fully tallied until Thursday or beyond. Both candidates left their respective victory parties on Tuesday night saying they were optimistic about their chances, but were realistic about the time it would take to count the votes in such a tight election.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Parrot held a slight lead with 51% to 49% when roughly 71% of votes were counted according to The Associated Press.

“The bottom line is, no one's going to declare victory tonight,” Parrott said at the Republican headquarters in Hagerstown, Md. “We're on a path to win. You guys have got us to where we are. We took on the $12 million man just wrote himself a check. And we did it with about $700,000.”

However, the majority of votes still uncounted lie in more liberal regions of the district and Trone was quick to point that out.

“Based on the uncounted ballots that we know are left to be counted 170,000 left to be counted in Frederick and Montgomery Counties,” he said. “That’s the heart of our district, that’s the heart of the Democratic votes. So, I’m confident that we are headed back to Congress.”

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Parrott was edging Trone by about 1.6% of the votes. That’s with seventy one percent of the votes reported, according to the AP.

However, a large swath of Parrott’s base has already been counted in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties.

Frederick County is considered the swing county in this race. About 75% of those votes are counted and have the candidates in a dead heat, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The areas of populous Montgomery County in the 6th congressional District only have about 56% percent of votes counted, state data shows. That area leans heavily toward Trone and he was holding a 71% to 29% lead there.