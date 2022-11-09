Republican Andy Harris wins reelection for Maryland's 1st congressional District

Republican Andy Harris claimed victory for a seventh term representing Maryland’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday. The Associated Press called the 1st District race for Harris with 60% of the vote, or 141,153 votes, on Tuesday night. His Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur garnered 37% of the vote, or roughly 87,500 votes.

Harris spoke with WYPR in Salisbury during this election night party. Harris said he intends to start rolling back the Joe Biden administration policies and wants to focus on lowering gasoline and diesel prices at the pump during his new term.

Harris, a former supporter of term limits, says he ran for a 7th time because he, “didn’t expect this country to have as bad a last two years.”

Miki Hellerbach / Republican Andy Harris won reelection for Maryland's 1st congressional District.

When asked how much longer he would keep running he said, “Look if we if we can do what we need to do in these two years I’m more, look I have ten grandchildren, I’m more than happy to go spend time with them, but I feel strongly about this country and I’m gonna stay in until this country rights itself. If it rights itself in two years we’ll revisit that.”

Speaking to supporters after winning with the same margin as he did in the last midterm election in 2018, Harris had sharp words for the Democrat he defeated Tuesday.

“We’re sending that socialist from Kent county back to her farm,” he said using air quote hand gestures.

The Republican crowd at Salisbury’s Brew River erupted in applause.