Political newcomer Wes Moore is Maryland’s first Black Governor

Just minutes after Maryland polls closed on Election Day, the Associated Press called Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s victory, cheers roared from the crowd of supporters. Moore and his running mate for Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller hosted an election night party at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. They celebrated wins with Democrats Brooke Lierman, comptroller-elect, U.S Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen and newly elected Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Moore won more than 59% of the votes while his opponent Dan Cox garnered nearly 40% of the vote, according to the AP. The race was called before any voting precinct results showed up on the Maryland State Board of Election's website. Here's an explainer about how that's possible.

Moore’s triumph makes him Maryland's first Black Governor. Depending on the outcome of Georgia’s gubernatorial race, Moore could be the only Black governor in the country next year.

“Patriotism means knowing that this country is great, but if we've worked together, we're going to make it even greater because more people will benefit from that," Moore said during his victory speech.

While Moore has a diverse resume including former CEO of the largest anti-poverty nonprofit, U.S. Army veteran and author, governor is his first elected office position.

Miller also had a historic win this election, she is the first woman of color and immigrant elected to a statewide position.

“I know that as an immigrant, I would not be standing here before you if it were not for the courage of those before me, who fought for our nation, our freedom and our democracy,” Miller said.

Felicia Pratt, a Prince George’s County resident and adjunct professor at American University, said she witnessed historic firsts.

“I think this is an amazing and diverse team and I'm looking forward to the work ahead," Pratt said.

On the campaign trail, Moore often recited his slogan “ leave no one behind, “ and said his goal is to make Maryland a state for everyone. He promised to tackle income inequality, inflation access to health care, and to invest in education.

During his victory party, Moore said public safety is also a priority.

“We will make sure that we are keeping these illegal guns and these violent offenders off of our streets," he said. "In our Maryland, you will feel safe in your own neighborhoods and you will feel safe in your own skin."

Voter Ryan Koch who lives in Laurel said Moore’s campaign inspired him and that the election made him proud of Maryland.

“I was just really inspired by the message he was delivering and just the energy of his supporters and his team and for what he stands for I'm very excited the direction that he and Aruna Miller hopefully taking our state in," Koch said.