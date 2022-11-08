Few Election Day issues at the polls in Maryland, officials say

Maryland election officials said that local boards of elections didn’t report many issues at the polls on Election Day. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the State Board of Elections, called it a relatively smooth opening Tuesday despite the election judge shortage. But at the same time she acknowledged a few glitches, mostly because of malfunctioning equipment.

“We know that a couple instances of polling places open late,” she said during a late morning news conference on Tuesday. “But everything is open now and voting is going on.”

Three polling places opened late, but they “often have a few places opening late.”

“All the polling places have a contingency plan in place in case the poll books are not working as expected, or the voting system isn't working as expected,” Charlson explained.

The biggest problem was at Bowie State University, where President Joe Biden spoke at an election eve rally Monday night, she said. But she denied the late opening was related to the president’s appearance.

“It's my understanding there it was the poll books,” she said. “And they started implementing their contingency plan at 8:40 (a.m.), and by 9:40 a.m., they were open as normal.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the ACLU of Maryland issued a tweet urging voters who had trouble at Bowie to contact their hotline.

In Baltimore City, more than 28,765 people cast ballots in person on Election Day as of 1 p.m., according to deputy elections director Abigail Goldman.