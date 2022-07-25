Hogan: ‘fringe candidates’ like Cox will lose in November

Gov. Larry Hogan says Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox doesn’t stand a chance of winning the election in November. Hogan made the comments during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning.

Hogan attributed Cox’s win in part to low voter turnout in the primary.

Preliminary data from the State Board of Elections show that about a quarter of eligible voters cast a ballot overall.

About 26% of Maryland voters are Republicans, voter data shows.

Cox won nearly 54% of the vote, while Kelly Schulz got 42%. The remainder was split between Robin Ficker and Joe Werner.

According to the most recent numbers published by the State Board of Elections, Cox had 143,355 Republican votes including early voting, election day and mail-in ballots submitted to the state.

“It's about 2% of the people of our state that voted for the guy, and in the general election, I think it's going to be a different situation,” Hogan said.

Hogan looped Cox in with other “fringe candidates,” who he predicted will lose their races in November.

“Then we're going to have to start thinking about, between November's election and the election two years later, what kind of a party are we going to be, and can we get back to a more Reagan-esque big-tent party that appeals to more people?” Hogan said.

Hogan has previously said he is considering running for president in 2024, and he suggested to Tapper that recent political events have further encouraged those ambitions.