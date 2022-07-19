See Maryland's primary election results so far

Maryland voters flocked to the polls for its Tuesday primary election though voter turnout so far has been lower than in recent years.

Baltimore city election director Armstead Jones said that about 18,000 people cast ballots in-person as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are about 175,000 ballots cast during early voting, which was conducted between July 7 and July 14.

In 2018, the last gubernatorial election race, there were 222,100 votes cast during early voting.

Out of 498,444 mail-in ballots sent to voters, 190,955 had been returned as of July 17.

There are 3.7 million eligible active voters on the rolls, of which 2.2 million are Democrats and 987,476 are Republicans.

Same day registration and voting is permitted in Maryland.

The following graphics will show election results after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Governor's Races

U.S. Senate Races

U.S. House Races

Maryland Attorney General Races