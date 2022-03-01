© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Delegate Dan Cox: A Republican candidate for Maryland Governor

Published March 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
DanCox_widecrop.png
Dan Cox is MD's 4th Dist. Delegate, and one of four Republican candidates for MD Governor vying for the MD GOP's nomination the June 28th primary election. (Courtesy photo)

Today, we resume a series that we've presented during every election cycle. Our Conversations with the Candidates 2022 interviews will allow voters to hear directly from the candidates for federal, state and city offices up and down the ballot. Tom Hall will sit down for extended discussions with candidates between now and the June 28th primary elections, and we’ll archive these conversations on the Midday webpage at WYPR.ORG.

Today Tom's guest is Del. Dan Cox, one of four candidates in the Republican Primary for Governor. He was elected in 2019 to represent Carroll & Frederick Counties in the House of Delegates. He serves on the Judiciary Committee. In 2016, he ran for Congress and lost to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who still holds that seat in the 8th district. Mr. Cox is a lawyer, who holds a degree from the University of Maryland University College, and a law degree from Regent University School of Law.

Del. Cox has chosen Gordana Schifanelli, a lawyer from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.

Del. Cox is 47 years old. He and his wife Melissa are the parents of 10 children. They live in Frederick County.

Del. Dan Cox joins us on Zoom. We’ll take a few calls a little later in the program…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland PoliticsMaryland RepublicansGovernor Larry HoganConversations with the Candidates: 2022
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak