Delegate Dan Cox: A Republican candidate for Maryland Governor

Our Conversations with the Candidates 2022 interviews will allow voters to hear directly from the candidates for federal, state and city offices up and down the ballot. Tom Hall will sit down for extended discussions with candidates between now and the June 28th primary elections.

Today Tom's guest is Del. Dan Cox, one of four candidates in the Republican Primary for Governor. He was elected in 2019 to represent Carroll & Frederick Counties in the House of Delegates. He serves on the Judiciary Committee. In 2016, he ran for Congress and lost to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who still holds that seat in the 8th district. Mr. Cox is a lawyer, who holds a degree from the University of Maryland University College, and a law degree from Regent University School of Law.

Del. Cox has chosen Gordana Schifanelli, a lawyer from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.

Del. Cox is 47 years old. He and his wife Melissa are the parents of 10 children. They live in Frederick County.

Del. Dan Cox joins us on Zoom. We’ll take a few calls a little later in the program…

