Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination, to face Dan Cox in general election

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said that Maryland’s race for governor is serious and that “the choice could not be more clear” at a press conference in Baltimore on Saturday.

Moore won the democratic nomination in a tight race against candidate Tom Perez with more than 30% of the vote after mail in ballots were counted on the night of July.22.

A press conference was held at Moore’s campaign headquarters in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon. Moore thanked his opponents and added that the primary election process was “not an easy one for anybody.”

Moore’s running mate for Lieutenant Governor, Aruna Miller added “Every candidate in this race represented the highest standards for governing and stood, ready to fight for our democracy, our families, and for our futures.”

Moore said he campaigned in Baltimore City and all 23 counties in the state to focus on everyone and not just a region or demographic. He credits this strategy as the reason for his victory.

Maryland’s Democratic Party released a statement touting the historic ticket of primary winners. If victorious in November, Moore would become Maryland’s first Black Governor and his running mate Aruna Miller would be the first woman of color and immigrant to be elected to a statewide position.

Brooke Lierman would be the first woman elected as Comptroller and Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black Attorney General.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger opened the press conference by showing his support for Moore and said, “We must all rally around Wes and do whatever we can to bring him home.”

He added that most importantly Moore is “not some QAnon whack job,” in reference to Republican nominee for governor, Dan Cox.

Later Moore said his opponent Dan Cox would be dangerous in the governor’s office and that people have made the mistake of not taking him seriously in the past.

Moore vowed to take seriously Cox and his alignment with Trump and the MAGA Movement throughout his campaign.

“The choice is very clear, very clear in November. It's a choice between unity and division. It's a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear,” Moore said.

In the months leading to the general election, Moore said he looks forward to the opportunity to contrast his vision and values about where the future of the state with Cox.

Moore said, “Maryland deserves a governor devoted to them and not to Donald Trump.”