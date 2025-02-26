© 2025 WYPR
Baltimore state’s attorney abandons motion to throw out Adnan Syed’s conviction

The Baltimore Banner | By Dylan Segelbaum
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:46 AM EST
Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said on Tuesday he will not ask a judge to throw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast "Serial" whose case in 2014 received worldwide attention. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said on Tuesday he will not ask a judge to throw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast "Serial" whose case in 2014 received worldwide attention.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is abandoning a motion to throw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast “Serial,” whose case in 2014 received worldwide attention.

Bates outlined his decision in an 88-page memo filed late Tuesday ahead of a pivotal hearing in the case. With the move, Bates breaks from the previous administration of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, whose office asked a judge to toss Syed’s conviction.

In a statement, Bates alleged that motion contained “false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore state’s attorney abandons motion to throw out Adnan Syed’s conviction

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Dylan Segelbaum
