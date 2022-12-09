The brother of Hae Min Lee on Friday contended that he did not receive proper notice and was denied the right to be heard at a hearing during which a judge threw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, a violation of crime victims’ rights that necessitates a redo of the court proceedings.

In a brief, Steve Kelly, Young Lee’s attorney, outlined his legal arguments to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in the case, which received worldwide attention in 2014 with the release of the podcast “Serial.” He’s asking the panel of three judges to order a new hearing during which his client could present evidence, call witnesses and challenge information that the state puts on in court.

Even if the appeals court concludes that the case is moot, Kelly said, the panel should rule on the merits because victims’ rights are a matter of public concern and appellate guidance is needed in this area of the law.

“Mr. Lee must be afforded the opportunity to challenge the state’s evidence and witnesses and to present his own,” Kelly said.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Adnan Syed case warrants a redo, says victim’s family

