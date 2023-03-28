Maryland’s second-highest court orders new hearing for Adnan Syed, reinstating conviction

Maryland’s second-highest court has reinstated the conviction of Adnan Syed, ruling that a “new, legally compliant and transparent hearing” that does not violate the rights of victim Hae Min Lee’s family should take place.

The ruling is likely to be appealed to the Maryland Supreme Court. It’s not immediately clear if Syed would be ordered back to prison until the matter is resolved.

“Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee’s right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State’s motion to vacate ... this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy,” the court wrote in an opinion posted Tuesday afternoon.

