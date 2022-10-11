© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against Adnan Syed

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bethany Raja
Published October 11, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
Adnan Syed (center), leaving court on Sept. 19. He was released after a judge overturned his conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee.
Brian Witte
/
AP
Adnan Syed (center), leaving court on Sept. 19. He was released after a judge overturned his conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has decided to drop the murder charges against Adnan Syed, whose case gained international notice in the podcast “Serial.”

Syed was convicted of murder in the 1999 killing of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee and served more than 20 years in prison before prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction last month. They have been weighing since then whether to drop the charges or re-try him.

Mosby’s office is holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss why the charges were dropped. Syed’s attorney is also holding a press conference to discuss the development.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Bethany Raja
Bethany Raja is WYPR's City Hall Reporter
See stories by Bethany Raja
