Latest legal twist for Adnan Syed: Analysis with atty. Steven Klepper

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Adnan Syed (center), leaving court on Sept.19. He was released after a judge overturned his conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee.
Adnan Syed (center), leaving court on Sept. 19, 2022. He was released after a judge overturned his conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. Now, an appellate court has reversed that ruling, and ordered his original conviction reinstated. Mr. Syed 's atorney says she will appeal the ruling to the Maryland Supreme Court. (AP Photo by Brian Witte)

The case of Adnan Syed took another dramatic turn yesterday. You may recall that in 2000, Mr. Syed was convicted of the murder of Hae Min Lee, his girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. He served more than 20 years in prison, until September of last year, when his conviction was vacated and he was released.

Then, in March of this year, the Appellate Court of Maryland reinstated that conviction and sentence. Yesterday, in a 2-1 decision, the court denied Syed’s motion to reconsider its decision. Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, has indicated she will appeal that decision to the MD Supreme Court.

Steven Klepper is an experienced appellate lawyer with the law firm Kramon and Graham here in Baltimore. He joins me in Studio A to help us understand what led to the Appeals Court’s decision yesterday, and the legal precedents it could establish, and the potential impact it could have…

Steven Klepper joins Tom in Studio A.

Steven Klepper is a lead attorney and appellate lawyer with the Baltimore law firm of Kramon and Graham. (photo by Maximillian Franz)

To join the convversation, call 410.662.8780. Or email us at: [email protected]

