Latest legal twist for Adnan Syed: Analysis with atty. Steven Klepper

The case of Adnan Syed took another dramatic turn yesterday. You may recall that in 2000, Mr. Syed was convicted of the murder of Hae Min Lee, his girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. He served more than 20 years in prison, until September of last year, when his conviction was vacated and he was released.

Then, in March of this year, the Appellate Court of Maryland reinstated that conviction and sentence. Yesterday, in a 2-1 decision, the court denied Syed’s motion to reconsider its decision. Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, has indicated she will appeal that decision to the MD Supreme Court.

Steven Klepper is an experienced appellate lawyer with the law firm Kramon and Graham here in Baltimore. He joins me in Studio A to help us understand what led to the Appeals Court’s decision yesterday, and the legal precedents it could establish, and the potential impact it could have…

