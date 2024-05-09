Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 20 months in prison for former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in her perjury and mortgage fraud case.

“By imposing a sentence of 20 months incarceration, the Court will make clear that those who break the law, including those in positions of public trust, will be held accountable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Sean Delaney and Aaron Zelinsky wrote their a 23-page sentencing memo.

Meanwhile, Mosby’s attorneys, Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Maggie Grace and Sedira Banan, noted that their client maintains her innocence and asked the judge to impose probation plus one year of supervised release.

“What is the just sentence for Marilyn Mosby?” they wrote in their 68-page sentencing memo. “Jail is not justice for Marilyn Mosby.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Federal prosecutors seek 20 months in prison for former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.