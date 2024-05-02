Body of fifth Key Bridge collapse victim recovered

Salvage workers recovered the body of Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, the fifth victim of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, late Wednesday.

Luna Gonzalez was 49 years old and lived in Glen Burnie. He was part of the construction crew that was filling potholes on the bridge when a cargo ship crashed into it and it subsequently collapsed after.

Officials say Luna Gonzalez’s body was found in one of the missing construction vehicles.

Maryland State Police and the FBI responded to the scene.

There is still one more body that is missing from the construction crew that was on the bridge.

One construction worker, José Mynor López, 35, remains missing. Unified Command has recovered the bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, Carlos Hernandez, 24, and Maynor Suazo Sandoval, 38.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

Crews are hoping to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore by the end of May. The ship, the Dali, is still blocking the channel, though there are multiple smaller channels that have been opened by Unified Command so some ships can get through.