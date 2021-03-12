racial disparities

-
The leaders of Maryland’s two largest predominantly Black jurisdictions -- Baltimore City and Prince George’s County -- demanded a more equitable…
-
Racial inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates persist in Maryland, despite a rise in overall vaccination rate.At Monday’s weekly senate vaccine…
-
Maryland hasn’t dealt with some 34 thousand residents who are still waiting to be processed for unemployment insurance. Baltimore County’s School Board…
-
Governor Hogan orders universal testing at nursing homes across Maryland. The University of Maryland School of Medicine will run tests for COVID-19, using…