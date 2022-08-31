© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Dorothy Roberts' "Torn Apart" spotlights inequities in foster care

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
Dorothy Roberts_TornApart_photo credit Chris Crisman.png
Professor Dorothy Roberts is an esteemed scholar of race, law and society at the University of Pennsylvania, and the author of several ground-breaking books exploring the intersection of race, medicine and bioethics. (photo by Chris Crisman; book image courtesy BasicBooks)

(This conversation was originally broadcast on April 26, 2022)

Good afternoon and welcome to an encore edition of Midday.

Tom's guest today is Dorothy Roberts, a professor of law and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of four books, including Killing the Black Body, about systemic abuse of African American women, and Fatal Invention, which explores the relationship between race, science and politics.

Her new book argues that the nation's foster care system, putatively designed to protect children, instead deprives Black parents of fundamental rights and leads to traumatic consequences for Black children. The child welfare system, she argues, is “more accurately described as the family policing system,” and she calls for it to be dismantled.

The book is called Torn Apart:  How the Child Welfare System Destroys Black Families—And How Abolition Can Build a Safer World.

Dorothy Roberts joined us on Zoom from Philadelphia.

Our conversation was pre-recorded, so we can’t take any new calls or online comments.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
